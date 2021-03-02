Fawligen registered in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya and DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL and AgBiTech are pleased to announce the formal registration of Fawligen, a biological control for Fall Armyworm in Kenya.

Fawligen is an IRAC Group 31 mode of action (host-specific occluded pathogenic viruses) biological insecticide and contains a nucleopolyhedrovirus specific to the Fall Armyworm (FAW) pest. It underwent multiple evaluations and regulatory trials between 2018 and 2020 with organizations such as CABI and KALRO in Kenya before it was submitted for registration to regulatory authorities. Fawligen is manufactured by the global leader and innovator in biological pest control, AgBiTech and, as announced in previous press releases, will be distributed in multiple countries in Sub-Saharan Africa by UPL.

Commenting on the registration, Mr. Shanni Srivastava, UPL Sub region Head for East Africa and Middle East said, "Fawligen is a non-toxic, non-hazardous, biological product for FAW control and UPL is thrilled to have it as part of our portfolio to offer to farmers in Kenya for managing FAW safely.

Dr. Shachi Gurumayum, Head of Africa and South Asia for AgBiTech, added, "We are excited to start 2021 with the registration of Fawligen in Kenya. It is a proven technology that has been helping farmers manage FAW in countries like Brazil, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Zambia and more. We intend to bring it to Kenyan farmers in the upcoming season."

About UPL Ltd.

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5 billion. As one of the top 5 agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 13,600 registrations. With a presence in more than 130 countries and more than 10,000 colleagues globally, we reach more than 90% of the world's food basket. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit www.upl-ltd.com.

About AgBiTech

Since 2002, AgBiTech has been delivering commercially proven products that help make farming more profitable and sustainable. AgBiTech combines field experience with innovative science and proprietary technology, working with farmers, advisors and researchers to develop products that deliver highly effective biological insect management solutions. AgBiTech manufactures all of its products in-house, with a tireless focus on quality and efficiency, allowing it to produce consistent and cost-effective biological products that have established market leading positions. For further information, visit www.agbitech.com.

