Msa Safety Inc (MSA) Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer Kenneth D. Krause Sold $848,430 of Shares

Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer of Msa Safety Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth D. Krause (insider trades) sold 5,142 shares of MSA on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $165 a share. The total sale was $848,430.

MSA Safety Inc develops, manufactures & supplies safety products that protect people & facility infrastructure. Its products include fixed gas & flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, head protection product & fall protection device. MSA Safety Inc has a market cap of $6.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.640000 with a P/E ratio of 54.96 and P/S ratio of 4.89. The dividend yield of MSA Safety Inc stocks is 1.03%. MSA Safety Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MSA Safety Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with MSA Safety Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 5,000 shares of MSA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $165.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $170.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

