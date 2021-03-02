>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Msa Safety Inc (MSA) Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer Kenneth D. Krause Sold $848,430 of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: MSA -2.56%

Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer of Msa Safety Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth D. Krause (insider trades) sold 5,142 shares of MSA on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $165 a share. The total sale was $848,430.

MSA Safety Inc develops, manufactures & supplies safety products that protect people & facility infrastructure. Its products include fixed gas & flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, head protection product & fall protection device. MSA Safety Inc has a market cap of $6.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.640000 with a P/E ratio of 54.96 and P/S ratio of 4.89. The dividend yield of MSA Safety Inc stocks is 1.03%. MSA Safety Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MSA Safety Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with MSA Safety Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of MSA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 5,000 shares of MSA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $165.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.
  • Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $170.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)