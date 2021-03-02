CEO's Buying into Canadian Utilities

The Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail recently reported that two Canada-based utilities which operate in both Canada and the U.S. have experienced notable insider action, making them intriguing opportunities.

Emera

On Feb. 24, CEO Scott Balfour invested approximately $250,000 in shares of Emera Inc.(TSX:EMA). He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of 49.97 Canadian dollars ($39.56), increasing his holdings to 58,078 shares. This was the first open market purchase by an insider in the last six months. Morningstar rates the stock as 4-star and a buy. The company pays a dividend of 5%.

Gurufocus rates Emera as modestly overvalued:

Fortis

On Feb. 19, President and CEO David Hutchens bought 20,000 shares of Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) (FTS) at a price per share of $40.31, taking his position up to 83,891 shares. The cost of this investment was about $806,000. Fortis pays a dividend of 4.07% and Morningstar also rates the stock as 4-star and a buy. Fortis is also listed as a "best idea" by TD Securities with a target of C$63.

Gurufocus rates Fortis as fairly valued:

Conclusion

Open market, significant CEO purchases can be a strong indication that stocks are undervalued. Both of the stocks listed above have enviable records of consistent dividend growth and a high proportion of regulated operations which assure good return on equity. Thus, both represent good buys at the moment, in my opinion.

Disclosure: The author owns shares in Fortis Inc.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: