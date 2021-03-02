>
Praveen Chawla
CEO's Buying into Canadian Utilities

Open market CEO purchases indicate undervaluation in these solid dividend-paying utilities

March 02, 2021 | About: TSX:EMA +1.66% TSX:FTS +1.41%

The Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail recently reported that two Canada-based utilities which operate in both Canada and the U.S. have experienced notable insider action, making them intriguing opportunities.

Emera

On Feb. 24, CEO Scott Balfour invested approximately $250,000 in shares of Emera Inc.(TSX:EMA). He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of 49.97 Canadian dollars ($39.56), increasing his holdings to 58,078 shares. This was the first open market purchase by an insider in the last six months. Morningstar rates the stock as 4-star and a buy. The company pays a dividend of 5%.

5d133295c66df841cfb64cb4ea6dd7c7.png

Gurufocus rates Emera as modestly overvalued:

dc5e0bfd1c7e2c5d258a4181c8d9858e.png

Fortis

On Feb. 19, President and CEO David Hutchens bought 20,000 shares of Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) (FTS) at a price per share of $40.31, taking his position up to 83,891 shares. The cost of this investment was about $806,000. Fortis pays a dividend of 4.07% and Morningstar also rates the stock as 4-star and a buy. Fortis is also listed as a "best idea" by TD Securities with a target of C$63.

f6a6ca7be9d7f8dd0f7bcf52e3947b49.png

Gurufocus rates Fortis as fairly valued:

955613b821280fc49e390d160e4e51f1.png

Conclusion

Open market, significant CEO purchases can be a strong indication that stocks are undervalued. Both of the stocks listed above have enviable records of consistent dividend growth and a high proportion of regulated operations which assure good return on equity. Thus, both represent good buys at the moment, in my opinion.

Disclosure: The author owns shares in Fortis Inc.

Praveen Chawla
I am a full-time investor now, investing my own money. I spent most of my working life in the pharmaceutical industry.

