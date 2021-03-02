>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2538) 

3 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

They have increased their spending for the acquisition of fixed assets

March 02, 2021 | About: ROKU -2.25% CVNA +1.96% SUHJY -0.58%

The three companies listed below have significantly increased their allocations to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment over recent years with the aim of upgrading their operating activities. This could indicate that managers expect to see a higher demand for the goods and services their companies produce and supply, which would ideally correspond to higher revenues.

Wall Street sell-side analysts also recommend these stocks, since they have issued positive ratings for each of them.

Roku Inc

The first company investors may want to consider is Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), a Los Gatos, California-based TV streaming platform operator.

Roku used $82.38 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full-year 2020, increasing enormously from the amount of $5 million allocated in 2015.

Morningstar analysts predict that the company's bottom line will improve substantially over the two years ahead, switching from an expected net loss of 24 cents per share in 2021 to a net profit of 52 cents per share in 2022. Total revenue is also expected to improve 43.3% year over year to $2.55 billion in 2021 and 37.7% year over year to $3.51 billion in 2022.

On Wall Street, the stock holds an overweight median recommendation rating with an average price target of $483.95 per share.

The stock traded at $420.31 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $53.98 billion. The share price has risen by 286.95% over the past year. The price-book ratio is 40.32.

Carvana Co

The second company which investors may want to consider is Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA), a Tempe, Arizona-based operator of an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles in the U.S.

Carvana allocated $359.80 million to the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full year 2020, which marked a tremendous growth from $3.77 million in full year 2014.

Morningstar analysts forecast that the company's net loss is expected to be lower this year at $1.71 per share, which is down 27.2% from 2020, as a result of a 53% year over year increase in total revenue to $8.55 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock holds an overweight median recommendation rating with an average target price of $310.62 per share.

The stock traded at $311.92 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $53.73 billion following a 289.66% rise over the prior 12 months. The price-book ratio is 58.90.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

The third company investors may want to consider is Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (SUHJY), which is a Hong Kong-based real estate company focusing on the development of properties to sell or rent in Hong Kong, China and overseas.

Sun Hung Kai Properties increased its allocations to the purchase of property, plant and equipment by a yearly average of 14% over the past five years through full fiscal 2020. The company invested $373 million in 2020 compared to $218.50 million in 2014.

Morningstar analysts predict that the EPS will increase by 2.4% on average every year over the next five years, while total revenue is expected to be lower this year (down 0.34% year over year to $11.67 billion) before rising again in 2021 (up 16.9% to $13.59 billion) and in 2022 (up 0.44% to $13.65 billion).

On Wall Street, the stock holds a buy median recommendation rating for an average target price of $17.86 per share.

The stock traded at $15.65 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $45.35 billion as a result of an increase of 11.75% over the past year. The price-book ratio is 0.62.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)