Neonode to Report Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 10, 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter 2020 on Wednesday March 10, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Maria Ek, CFO, Johan Swartz, Vice President HMI Products, Jonas Wærn, Vice President HMI Solutions and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in number for the conference call is toll-free: (877) 539-0733 (U.S. domestic), +1 (678) 607-2005 (international) or 08 5 661 9361 (Sweden). To access the call all participants must use the following Conference ID: #6082428. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3019378/DB8EE0335E5C5B29639B445DB306E7D1

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion - 3/10/2021 (13:00PM EST) to 3/24/2021 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these Dial-In Numbers (800) 585-8367, (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and the Conference ID #6082428.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Financial Officer

Maria Ek

E-mail: [email protected]

