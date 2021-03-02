NRG Systems Opens North America's Service & Support Center for ZX Lidars

HINESBURG, Vt., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, announced today the opening of North America's ZX Lidars service and support center at its headquarters in Vermont, USA. NRG Systems introduced the UK-based Lidar OEM's technology to North America in 2019, expanding distribution of ZX remote sensors to the global wind market through its Value Added Reseller network less than a year later.

Gregory Erdmann, NRG's Vice President, Global Sales, said, "Since adding ZX's industry-leading technology to our Lidar portfolio, NRG has continued to broaden its relationship with ZX Lidars to offer the best possible customer experience. By providing our North American ZX customers with a local service center, we can help further maximize Lidar operational uptime through shorter service turnarounds and support from knowledgeable Lidar experts in a nearby time zone. The introduction of the NRG ZX service center coupled with the vast Lidar experience our team has accrued working with remote sensing technology over the past decade is a benefit for all ZX users in North America."

NRG Systems will now support all generations of ground-based ZX Lidars, including the ZX 300 for onshore vertical profiling applications, the ZX 300M which NRG sells and supports for near-shore or platform-based offshore campaigns, and legacy ZephIR-branded models (ZX Lidars rebranded from ZephIR Lidars in 2018). Offerings include routine major services; an inspection and update service complete with an overall health assessment and relevant free software updates; Lidar-to-Lidar validations against an IEC- compliant reference unit to confirm performance metrics; and the facilitation of validations against an offsite, IEC-compliant met tower by one of several independent third-party options including DNV GL and UL. NRG also offers a logistics service to manage getting customer units to its Vermont headquarters for a flat fee within the contiguous 48 states.

Ian Locker, Managing Director of ZX Lidars, added, "The approach to Lidar support is no different to what you expect of your car or bike; low-cost, local, planned maintenance to ensure a decade of reliability and system robustness. We are delighted to extend our global support to the North American wind industry through our Trusted Service Provider and now Service Center Operator, NRG Systems. We remain directly available to any of our clients, at any time, and that position is further strengthened with local expertise and availability such as NRG."

About NRG Systems, Inc.

NRG Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), revolutionized the way wind resource assessment was done more than 36 years ago. Today, this heritage of innovation drives everything they do. The company is dedicated to designing and manufacturing smart technologies for a more sustainable planet –that means more renewable energy, cleaner air, and a safer environment for all. Their measurement systems, turbine control sensors, Bat Deterrent Systems, and Lidar remote sensors can be found in more than 170 countries. For more information, please visit nrgsystems.com.

About ZX Lidars

ZX Lidars provides industry-leading wind lidar products, ZX 300, ZX 300M and ZX TM for wind energy and meteorological applications. These Lidars deliver accurate wind measurements in both onshore and offshore applications at measurement heights / ranges across the full swept area of the blades of modern wind turbines, and beyond. With more than 30 million hours of operation in the field and over 8000 deployments (and counting), ZX Lidars has pioneered the use of Lidar in the wind industry. The company is proud of the many world firsts it has achieved with customers including: upwind measurements from a turbine nacelle, turbine wake studies, offshore deployments of both fixed and floating wind lidar, an industry-accepted validation process, re-financing and re-powering of a wind farm, successful demonstration of measurement accuracy in a wind tunnel and total wind project financing from a lidar without need for a met mast. For more information, please visit zxlidars.com.

