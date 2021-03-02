Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces Significant Purchase Order for Proprietary Non-Toxic Disinfecting Wipe Alternative

PITTSFORD, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that the Company has received a significant initial purchase order ("PO") from eTECH Channel , which has been helping companies build successful sales channels since 2014, for its proprietary Hy-IQ® Water non-toxic disinfecting wipes. eTECH Channel intends to offer Aphex's disinfecting wipes, which were announced last week, to its extensive distribution channel under the name Hy-IQ® Hand Wipes (the "Wipes").

"When quarantine first began in the United States, disinfecting wipes were flying off the shelves and stores were struggling to keep them in stock. We see this purchase order as a large opportunity to bring our water-based, non-flammable and non-toxic products to the mainstream market," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "We have already seen huge interest in our disinfecting wipes and are looking forward to working with eTECH Channel to distribute our product with their partners."

This initial PO is for 4,950 gallons of 10x concentration DermAphex® product and fills requests for several of eTECH Channel's major national retail clients. Hy-IQ® Hand Wipes conform to the FDA monograph for hand disinfecting products that will be available in retail and healthcare facilities through eTECH Channel shortly.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic first began in March 2020, eTECH Channel saw the need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and decided to expand our offerings with our eTECH Medical Supply division. Through this, we were able to ramp up sales channels for PPE and are currently working with state and local governments as well as corporate agencies," said Andrew Orso, President and CEO of eTECH Channel. "With our success in the PPE market, we decided to launch our own product, but knew it had to be something that differentiates itself from current market options. By partnering with Aphex and their Hy-IQ Water products, we are offering just that and are looking forward to launching our U.S.-made, non-alcohol and kid-safe Hy-IQ Hand Wipes."

The Company is currently speaking with several additional large-scale distributors that would like to offer its disinfecting wipes to their channels and is open to additional opportunities. If you are a distributor or company interested in offering Aphex's sanitizing wipes, please learn more at https://aphexus.com/about/ or contact Mark Washo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, at [email protected] .

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

About eTECH Channel

eTECH Channel has been helping companies build successful sales channels since 2014. When the COVID Pandemic hit last March, eTECH Channel added eTECH Medical Supply and began building sales channels for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to State and Local governments as well as corporate agencies. With all the experience in Sales Channel development and the success of the PPE market eTECH Channel and eTECH Medical Supply decided to bring their own product to market. Partnering with Aphex and their Hy-IQ Water products, eTECH Channel and eTECH Medical Supply are launching an all US made, non-alcohol, kid safe hand wipe. This is a Hospital and Professional approved, FDA approved product that will be available in retail and health care facilities shortly. For more information visit our website at https://hy-iqhandwipes.com /.

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.aphexus.com

Phone: 1-585-386-0990

Address:

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

1162 Pittsford Victor Road Ste 220

Pittsford, NY 14534

For Aphex media inquiries, please contact:

Kathryn Brown

[email protected]

858-264-6600

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphex-biocleanse-systems-announces-significant-purchase-order-for-proprietary-non-toxic-disinfecting-wipe-alternative-301238267.html

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.