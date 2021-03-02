>
WEC Energy Group's Klappa to present at international GLIO Virtual Conference

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:WEC +0.12%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Executive Chairman Gale Klappa will join Tom Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Co., for a virtual panel discussion at the Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) Virtual Conference. The panel will be moderated by Steve Fleishman of Wolfe Research and will take place Tuesday, March 9, at 4 p.m. Central time.

Who:

Gale Klappa — Executive Chairman of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC)


Tom Fanning — Chairman, President and CEO of Southern Co.


Steve Fleishman — Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Wolfe Research



What:

The GLIO utilities discussion will center on lessons learned from 2020, an outlook for 2021 and beyond, and a deep dive into the listed utility sector's leading role in driving the energy transition.



When:

Tuesday, March 9, at 4 p.m. Central time



Note:

The presentation will be available on a live audio webcast via a link on wecenergygroup.com. A replay will be available after the presentation.

The Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) is the representative body for the $2.7 trillion market capitalization listed infrastructure asset class. GLIO raises investor awareness for the asset class through research, education, events and promotion.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 42,000 stockholders of record, 7,300 employees and $37 billion of assets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wec-energy-groups-klappa-to-present-at-international-glio-virtual-conference-301238746.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group


