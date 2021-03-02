Redfin Expands Premier Service for Luxury Properties in California, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced it has expanded its Redfin Premier offering for high-end home sellers into some of the nation's top luxury markets: Lake Tahoe, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

The brokerage also announced it is enhancing the Redfin Premier service by adding HD video tours for every Premier Home and expanding advertising for Premier Homes on social media and other digital media sites to reach both domestic and international luxury home buyers, including: The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, MarketWatch, Barron's, Mansion Global, and James Edition. These new services are in addition to the benefits already provided for Redfin Premier Homes, which include drone and twilight photography, a custom 3D Walkthrough, premium printed materials and local postcard campaigns.

"Redfin Premier customers can rest assured that we have experience selling luxury homes and will be there to provide personal service every step of the way," said Costanza Genoese-Zerbi, a top-producing Redfin agent in Los Angeles. "We ensure your home shines for its debut and then we promote it through our world-class digital platform and media partnerships, targeting serious buyers locally and globally. The breadth of our service, technology and marketing is unrivaled and is more powerful than ever in an increasingly digital world."

The Ultimate Level of Service

Redfin has sold over $4 billion in luxury real estate and Redfin Premier clients are served by Redfin's most accomplished agents with a proven track record of success. For five years in a row, the data proves that Redfin agents sell homes for more money and faster than other brokerages.

Best-in-Class Marketing

In addition to the advertising on social and digital media described above, Redfin Premier customers benefit by being prominently featured on Redfin's apps and website, which draw more than 40 million monthly visitors. More than one in ten Redfin visitors are searching for luxury homes and Redfin is able to market Premier Homes directly to these homebuyers.

An Irresistible Debut

From staging and cleaning to painting and repairs, Redfin agents will recommend the right finishing details to maximize the sale price and ensure Redfin Premier homes look stunning in person and online.

In select markets, Redfin Premier customers can take advantage of Redfin Concierge service, where a professional designer will create a custom plan to get the highest return on selling. The Redfin Concierge can handle everything from simply cleaning and staging a home to a full refresh for the properties that need a little extra attention. Redfin Concierges will manage all the vendors, scheduling, and billing to ensure a seamless experience and clients don't pay for the improvements until the house sells. Redfin Concierge service is currently available in Orange County, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Diego and Ventura County, California, as well as Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Incredible Savings with No Sacrifices

All of the Redfin Premier services are included for Redfin's listing fee of only 1%, for clients who also buy their next home with Redfin. Homes priced over $1 million automatically qualify for Redfin Premier, except in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Redfin Premier is offered for homes over $1.5 million. Adding on Redfin Concierge service costs an additional 1%, plus the cost of the improvements to the home.

With the addition of the new markets launched today, Redfin Premier is now available in the following markets:

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Denver , Boulder and Colorado Springs, CO

, and Hawaii

Lake Tahoe, Los Angeles , Orange County , Sacramento , San Diego , San Francisco , Santa Barbara and Ventura County, CA

, , , , , and Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

Washington, D.C. , Maryland and Northern Virginia

Visit https://www.redfin.com/premier to learn more about selling your home with a Redfin agent.

*Drone photography is not available in areas designated as no-fly zones. The Redfin listing fee is subject to terms and conditions .

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 nationwide brokerage website, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate . We represent people buying and selling homes in over 95 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers nearly $1 billion and we've helped them buy or sell more than 310,000 homes worth more than $152 billion.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected] . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

