Southern Company joins other utilities in plans for electric vehicle charging network

ATLANTA, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company joins five other energy companies today in announcing plans to ensure electric vehicle (EV) drivers have access to a seamless network of charging stations connecting major highway systems across significant regions of the country.

The Electric Highway Coalition – made up of Southern Company, American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy Corporation and the Tennessee Valley Authority – wants to collaborate on a network of DC fast chargers from the Atlantic Coast through the Midwest and South and into the Gulf and Central Plains regions.

Southern Company and the other companies are each taking steps to provide EV charging solutions within their systems' service territory. Today's announcement represents an unprecedented combined effort to offer EV drivers convenient charging across different utility footprints and allow travel without interruption.

The Edison Electric Institute estimates 18 million EVs will be on U.S. roads by 2030. While many drivers recognize the many benefits of driving an EV, such as the ease of low-cost home charging, some have expressed concern with the availability of charging stations during long road trips. With collaborative efforts like the Electric Highway Coalition, energy companies demonstrate to customers that EVs are a smart choice regardless of distance.

The coalition will provide drivers with effective, efficient and convenient charging options to enable long-distance electric travel. Sites along major highways with easy access and amenities for travelers are being considered as coalition members work to determine final charging station locations. DC fast chargers can get drivers back on the road in approximately 20-30 minutes.

"At Southern Company, we are committed to being a leader in building a clean and sustainable energy future for our customers and that includes continuing to increase the reach of electric transportation for more and more drivers," said Chris Cummiskey, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and customer solutions officer at Southern Company. "By increasing the number of EV fast charging stations across our footprint, we are providing drivers with additional transportation options that are reliable, efficient and more convenient while helping reduce carbon emissions for the benefit of our communities we serve."

Being a founding member of the Electric Highway Coalition is another part of Southern Company's larger focus on electrification of the transportation industry and commitment to sustainability and clean energy. Along with the system-wide goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, last year Southern Company announced an internal fleet electrification goal where the company plans to convert 50 percent of its electric companies' fleet vehicles in the auto/SUV/minivan, forklift and ATV/cart/miscellaneous equipment segments to electric by 2030.

The Electric Highway Coalition welcomes interested utilities to join as it seeks to extend the reach of network. Additionally, it supports and looks forward to working with other regional utility transportation corridor electrification initiatives.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning emissions reduction goals and fleet electrification goals. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the impact of recent and future federal and state regulatory changes, as well as changes in application of existing laws and regulations; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses, to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; advances in technology, including the pace and extent of development of low- to no-carbon energy technologies and negative carbon concepts; performance of counterparties under ongoing renewable energy partnerships and development agreements; state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations; and the ability to successfully operate the electric utilities' generating, transmission, and distribution facilities and Southern Company Gas' natural gas distribution and storage facilities and the successful performance of necessary corporate functions. Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward–looking information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-joins-other-utilities-in-plans-for-electric-vehicle-charging-network-301238717.html

SOURCE Southern Company