WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:WOW +2.89%

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 2, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, today announced CEO Teresa Elder and CFO John Rego will participate in the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized seven times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wideopenwest-inc-to-participate-in-the-deutsche-bank-media-internet--telecom-conference-301238424.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.


