>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Loop Energy and Morello Launch Strategic Cooperation in the Heavy-Duty Materials Handling Market

March 02, 2021 | About: TSX:LPEN +2.74%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Loop Energy Inc (TSX: LPEN) and Morello Giovanni S.r.l. (Morello) announced today the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement for the development and manufacture of heavy-duty hydrogen electric material handling equipment.

Morello Heavy-Duty Tractor (CNW Group/Loop Energy)

The agreement anticipates Loop supplying Morello with its eFlow™ fuel cell modules for integration into hydrogen electric heavy-duty tractors, purpose-engineered for the handling of extra-heavy loads inside industrial plants, including steel and paper mills. The two companies are targeting design completion within the first half of 2021 followed by construction and deployment of the initial quantity of 10 heavy-duty tractors powered by Loop fuel cells with early adopter customers over the following 18 months.

As a global leader in extra-heavy material handling equipment, Morello is renowned for its industrial vehicles which can operate with payloads up to 1,000 tons. Previously, Morello successfully designed and launched a battery electric version of their heavy-duty industrial tractor vehicle.

"By electrifying our heavy-duty material handling vehicles using fuel cells, we can provide customers with an environmentally friendly electric option that offers improved performance, yet with lower operating costs," said Amedeo Morello, co-owner of Morello. "Hydrogen is the final piece of the puzzle, and we are excited about working with Loop to combine the benefits and learnings of our battery solution with Loop fuel cells to provide our customers with a product that delivers superior operating duration and a much faster refueling time."

Loop Energy's eFlow™ fuel cell modules have quickly gained market traction with customers in Asia, Europe, and North America due to their market-leading characteristics, including fuel efficiency and ease-of-integration.

"Our partners at Morello have decades of experience designing and building material handling vehicles for some of the world's roughest applications," said Ben Nyland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Energy. "eFlow™ is a perfect match to support the mission critical customer requirements Morello is addressing with its zero-emission electric solution. We are very proud to be selected as a supplier of their hydrogen fuel cell solutions for these amazing machines."

Loop Energy and Morello intend to pursue additional opportunities within multiple market verticals upon successful completion of the initial product launch.

About Morello

MORELLO Companyis a leader in the design, manufacture, and global supply of material handling solutions. Since foundation over 70 years ago, Morello has incorporated cutting-edge technologies to meet customer needs with a focus on productivity, safety, environmentally friendly technologies, and Made in Italy quality into a wide range of material handling equipment. www.morellogiovanni.it

About Loop Energy

Loop is a leading designer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including, light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop's products feature the Company's proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates, eFlow™ was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated February 18, 2021. Loop disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: LoopEnergy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loop-energy-and-morello-launch-strategic-cooperation-in-the-heavy-duty-materials-handling-market-301238477.html

SOURCE Loop Energy


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)