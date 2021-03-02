>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

OMID Holdings, Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter

March 02, 2021

PR Newswire

ALPHA, N.J., March 2, 2021

ALPHA, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID), a publicly-traded health and wellness company, today seeks to provide an update to shareholders via a shareholder letter from Adam Frank, the Chairman and CEO.

Please see the attached PDF file or follow the below link. The PDF will also be made available on OTCmarkets.com.

https://omidholdingsinc.com/disclosure-letter02march2020/

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
[email protected]
+1-908-386-2880

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omid-holdings-inc-issues-shareholder-letter-301238536.html

SOURCE OMID Holdings, Inc.


