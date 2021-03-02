>
LyondellBasell to Address 2021 JP Morgan Industrials Conference

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:LYB +2.78%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 2, 2021

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced Bob Patel, chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the JP Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 16.

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-address-2021-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301238429.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries


