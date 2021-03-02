Kindred Biosciences to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10 and the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9-10.

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: March 10, 2021

Presentation time: 2:25 – 2.50p.m. ET, Virtual Track 3

Webcast URL: Click here

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: March 9-10, 2021

Presentation time: On demand access beginning March 9

Webcast URL: Click here

An archived version of the above webcasts will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com

