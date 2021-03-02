>
PRNewswire
Lumentum to Present Innovative 3D Sensing and Laser Solutions at Three Upcoming Trade Shows and Virtual Events

March 02, 2021 | About: NAS:LITE -1.27%

Lumentum technical experts to highlight advancements in photonic innovation

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced its participation in three key industry events in the next several weeks. At these events, Lumentum will highlight its broad portfolio of advanced solutions for the 3D sensing and laser markets. Additionally, Lumentum thought leaders will present on cutting-edge photonic innovation for next-generation 3D sensing applications in both the automotive and consumer spaces.

About the Events:

SPIE Photonics West 2021 Digital Forum: March 6 – 11, 2021 in a virtual conference. SPIE Photonics West Digital Forum is a premier online and on-demand event for showcasing laser, biomedical optics, and optoelectronic technology. During the show, several Lumentum thought leaders will present on leading-edge photonic innovation for 3D sensing applications.

SPIE Photonics West 2021 Digital Forum participation:

SPIE AR, VR, MR Digital Forum: March 28 – 31, 2021 at a virtual conference. Focused on the future of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality, this event combines XR hardware and enabled content and visionary industry perspectives from technology leaders in the largest AR, VR, MR companies, startups, and suppliers.

SPIE AR, VR, MR Digital Forum presentation:

Conference schedule to be announced by organizers

Presenter: Dr. David Cheskis, Director, Product Line Management, 3D Sensing

LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA 2021: March 17 – 19, 2021 in Shanghai, China at the Shanghai New International Expo Center at Hall W3, Booth #3410. Lumentum will showcase its full-spectrum of products for next-generation 3D sensing, micromachining, and macromaterials processing applications including the latest addition to its ultrafast industrial laser portfolio, the PicoBlade® 3+, providing 75 W UV at 10 ps for OLED cutting, PCB cutting, ceramic cutting, solar cell processing applications. Also on display at the Lumentum booth will be high-reliability diode lasers for 3D sensing automotive in-cabin and LiDAR applications, high-power fiber-coupled diode laser modules, and the CORELIGHT® Series of high-power fiber lasers for industrial applications.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact Information:
Investors:
Jim Fanucchi
408-404-5400
[email protected]

Media:
Sean Ogarrio
408-546-5405
[email protected]

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-to-present-innovative-3d-sensing-and-laser-solutions-at-three-upcoming-trade-shows-and-virtual-events-301238376.html

SOURCE Lumentum


