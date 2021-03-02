>
Uranium Royalty Corp. President & CEO, Scott Melbye, Presenting Virtually at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference

March 02, 2021 | About: TSXV:URC +7.55%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: URC) (US: URCCF) ("URC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Melbye, URC President and CEO will be speaking tomorrow on March 3rd, at 3:15 PM EST in a virtual fireside chat format at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference.

Interested investors can access Scott Melbye's live fireside chat at 3:15 PM EST through the following registration link: bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-uraniumroyalty

A replay of the session will be made available on the BMO conference web app after the conference, accessible to registered attendees.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a pure-play uranium royalty company focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making strategic investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company's strategy recognizes the inherent cyclicality of valuations based on uranium prices, including the impact of such cyclicality on the availability of capital within the uranium sector and the current historically low uranium pricing environment. The Company intends to execute on its strategy by leveraging the deep industry knowledge and expertise of its management team and its board to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and board include individuals with over 130 years of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-royalty-corp-president--ceo-scott-melbye-presenting-virtually-at-the-bmo-global-metals-and-mining-conference-301237852.html

SOURCE Uranium Royalty Corp.


