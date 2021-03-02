Inhibikase Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders inside and outside of the brain, today announced that Milton Werner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, will present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing under "News & Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.inhibikcase.com, beginning Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. The webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase (NASDAQ: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Inhibikase is currently escalating dose in its Phase I, randomized single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose study to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in older and healthy subjects. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

