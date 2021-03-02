Psychedelic Wellness-Focused Company DELIC Holdings Announces Appointment of Kyle Snook to Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DELIC Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Snook, former COO of Actify Neurotherapies, to the Board of Advisors of the Company.

Matt Stang commented "On behalf of the team at DELIC, I am very excited to welcome Kyle to the Board of Advisors. His multi-faceted background will be an invaluable asset to the team. I look forward to working together and building DELIC to becoming a leader in the sector."

Kyle Snook was the COO of Actify Neurotherapies, a Venture backed multi-site startup formerly the largest provider of IV Ketamine Therapy nationwide. As COO Kyle was responsible for all business operations including multi-site operations and growth, marketing and financial management. Kyle received his undergraduate degree from West Point and served as an Infantry officer in the United States Army, including a combat tour to Afghanistan. Kyle also received his MBA from Harvard Business School. His professional experience includes several years of multi-site growth operations running DaVita's New York City Metro market and currently serves as an senior operations executive at a VC/PE backed startup called Strive Health.

Kyle Snook commented "The mental health community has long needed new and innovative treatment options for those suffering from PTSD, anxiety and multiple depression disorders. Through my experience leading Actify Neurotherapies, I have seen firsthand the dramatic positive effects IV Ketamine can have for patients. I'm excited to join the DELIC team and believe we're well positioned to scale access to safe, affordable and effective innovative behavioral health therapies for those in need. This includes new incoming patients that are experiencing mental health challenges due to COVID-19, we are establishing a series of clinics that appeal to all."

The Company's Board of Directors have approved the granting of 50,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Snook at an exercise price of $0.58 as of the close of business on February 11, 2021. The stock options are exercisable for a period of 3 years in accordance with the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option plan.

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing interest in psychedelic wellness backed by science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture, psychedelic clinics, and more. ‎DELIC's offerings include, Ketamine Infusion Center (under purchase contract), a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona and runs two ketamine clinics in Arizona and California, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures (under purchase contract), a licensed cannabis and psilocybin lab, "Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture, "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit, and "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

