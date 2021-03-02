Comscore Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant to Participate at 2021 OTT.X Spring Summit

RESTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant will speak at the upcoming 2021 OTT.X Spring Summit on March 10, 2021 at 2pm ET.

Hinnant's session, entitled "Navigating OTT & CTV Consumption Trends to Reach Key Audiences" will explore recent trends in OTT and CTV consumption, how today's evolving privacy ecosystem presents challenges to reaching CTV audiences and what strategies advertisers need to adopt to continue to effectively reach their consumers.

"Audiences today have more ways to consume content than ever before," said Hinnant. "As the media ecosystem continues to shift, content owners need to understand viewing consumption, regardless of platform or monetization strategy. For ad supported offerings, advertisers need future-proof strategies to continue to reach their target audiences where they are consuming content. Only independent third-party measurement services can provide solutions that meet the industry's needs."

To learn more about the event or register, please visit https://www.ottxsummit.org/.

