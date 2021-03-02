>
Essex Bank Announces New Credit Officers

March 02, 2021 | About: NAS:ESXB -0.06%

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., March 2, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essex Bank, the banking subsidiary of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB), announced today that the Bank has hired Stanley B. Jones, Jr. as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. The Bank also announced that it has hired Mary B. Randolph as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Administrator, a newly created position.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Community Bankers Trust Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORP.)

Mr. Jones has 35 years of retail and commercial banking experience, including work in the consumer banking, professional and executive banking and private wealth management areas for various community banks, regional banks and large commercial banks in the Bank's market areas. Most recently, he was the Division/Geographic Credit Risk Manager in the Private Wealth Management line in the Medical Specialty Group of SunTrust Bank (now known as Truist Bank). Mr. Jones spent the last 17 years with SunTrust in roles of increasing responsibility for underwriting standards and credit decisions.

Ms. Randolph returns to the Bank after serving as Director of Loan Operations and Processing for six years at Xenith Bank (now part of Atlantic Union Bank) and as Director of Loan Documentation and Administration for the past four years at C&F Bank. She will oversee similar responsibilities with the Bank. Ms. Randolph has 38 years of banking experience at various financial institutions in the Richmond area.

Rex L. Smith, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank, stated, "We are excited to add two well-known and respected names in Mid-Atlantic banking to the Essex team. They bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience with almost 75 years of banking between them. They will help us continue our mission of maintaining strong credit quality through robust credit analytics and reporting and add a new perspective to all our processes. In joining us, we appreciate their recognition of the Bank's position in its markets and its credit culture and high standards for safety and soundness."

About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 24 full-service offices, 18 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland. The Bank also operates two loan production offices.

Additional information on the Bank is available on the Bank's website at www.essexbank.com. For information on Community Bankers Trust Corporation, please visit its website at www.cbtrustcorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essex-bank-announces-new-credit-officers-301238499.html

SOURCE Community Bankers Trust Corporation


