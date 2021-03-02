CNO Financial Group Earns High Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

CARMEL, Ind., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group today announced it has received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The company joins the ranks of 1,142 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2021 CEI. This is the second consecutive year CNO participated and earned high marks on the workplace equality list.

"At CNO, we remain committed to creating an inclusive culture that encourages, celebrates, and values diverse voices," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "This recognition could not have been possible without the dedication from our associates in creating an inclusive workplace. We will continue to keep working to achieve our goal to make CNO a workplace where diversity and inclusion are facts, not just ideals."

CNO has long been committed to facilitating an inclusive culture that encourages, supports, celebrates, and values its associates. As we've broadened the focus of our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, the company has three main focus areas: associate education and awareness, associate development, and recruitment and selection.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and more than $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

