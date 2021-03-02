>
PRNewswire
Navistar To Announce Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Tuesday, March 9, 2021

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:NAV -0.05%

LISLE, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced it will report its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Due to the pending merger proposal with TRATON SE, Navistar will not host a conference call. The company will file its standard financial results press release and will post supplementary materials on the company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.navistar.com/events-and-presentations.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

