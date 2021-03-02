RYU Apparel Inc. Sponsors Canadian Olympic Heavyweight Boxing Hopeful Dima Sumchenko

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC:QB RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has provided a sponsorship to amateur heavyweight boxer Dima Sumchenko on his bid to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

A Vancouver native, Mr. Sumchenko has competed in the sport of boxing since the age of 12. He is a coach and trainer at the Eastside Boxing Club, a not-for-profit organization. Mr. Sumchenko is also the 2020, 91kg British Columbia Provincial Champion.

Other Boxing Achievements Include:

44 Time Western Ballroom Gold Medalist

2013, 64kg Provincial Champion

2013 Bronze Gloves Tournament Champion

2014, 70kg Provincial Champion

2014 Silver Gloves Tournament Champion

2015 Golden Gloves Tournament Champion

2020 Provincial Heavyweight Champion

2020 Olympic Qualifier champion

As a result of his career success, Mr. Sumchenko was selected to take part in the 10-Day Canadian Boxing Olympic Qualifying Training Camp held this week in Montreal. While seeking sponsorship to help cover his flights, food and accommodation costs for the camp, Mr. Sumchenko launched a crowdfunding campaign on the popular Go Fund Me platform.

When RYU's team caught wind of the local story, the team wanted to support Mr. Sumchenko's pursuit of Olympic glory.

Alongside providing performance training apparel and gear, RYU provided the final $2500 required in Mr. Dima Sumchenko's Go Fund Me campaign to reach the target funds necessary to seize an opportunity that athletes dream of their entire career.

Says RYU CEO Cesare Fazari, "I can say with certainty that supporting an athlete like Dima is why we do what we do at RYU. Our team respects any athlete committed to their goal. The Olympics are the highest aspiration of many athletes, and the years of dedication and sacrifice are second to none. Dima is an inspiration to our team and his own students. We're behind him all the way!"

Says Dima Sumchenko, "I'm humbled by the generosity of the RYU team. I've been a big fan of their products and brand for years. My dream is to show my students, province and country that anything is possible if you work hard, stay dedicated and show respect. The sponsorship allowed me to focus on just my training during this intense and crucial part of the qualifying process and I'm forever grateful!"

