RYU Apparel Inc. Sponsors Canadian Olympic Heavyweight Boxing Hopeful Dima Sumchenko

March 02, 2021 | About: OTCPK:RYPPF -1.73% FRA:RYAA +0% TSXV:RYU -11.76%

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC:QB RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has provided a sponsorship to amateur heavyweight boxer Dima Sumchenko on his bid to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

A Vancouver native, Mr. Sumchenko has competed in the sport of boxing since the age of 12. He is a coach and trainer at the Eastside Boxing Club, a not-for-profit organization. Mr. Sumchenko is also the 2020, 91kg British Columbia Provincial Champion.

Other Boxing Achievements Include:

  • 44 Time Western Ballroom Gold Medalist
  • 2013, 64kg Provincial Champion
  • 2013 Bronze Gloves Tournament Champion
  • 2014, 70kg Provincial Champion
  • 2014 Silver Gloves Tournament Champion
  • 2015 Golden Gloves Tournament Champion
  • 2020 Provincial Heavyweight Champion
  • 2020 Olympic Qualifier champion

RYU CEO Cesare Fazari and boxer Dima Sumchenko (CNW Group/RYU Apparel Inc.)

As a result of his career success, Mr. Sumchenko was selected to take part in the 10-Day Canadian Boxing Olympic Qualifying Training Camp held this week in Montreal. While seeking sponsorship to help cover his flights, food and accommodation costs for the camp, Mr. Sumchenko launched a crowdfunding campaign on the popular Go Fund Me platform.

When RYU's team caught wind of the local story, the team wanted to support Mr. Sumchenko's pursuit of Olympic glory.

Alongside providing performance training apparel and gear, RYU provided the final $2500 required in Mr. Dima Sumchenko's Go Fund Me campaign to reach the target funds necessary to seize an opportunity that athletes dream of their entire career.

Says RYU CEO Cesare Fazari, "I can say with certainty that supporting an athlete like Dima is why we do what we do at RYU. Our team respects any athlete committed to their goal. The Olympics are the highest aspiration of many athletes, and the years of dedication and sacrifice are second to none. Dima is an inspiration to our team and his own students. We're behind him all the way!"

Says Dima Sumchenko, "I'm humbled by the generosity of the RYU team. I've been a big fan of their products and brand for years. My dream is to show my students, province and country that anything is possible if you work hard, stay dedicated and show respect. The sponsorship allowed me to focus on just my training during this intense and crucial part of the qualifying process and I'm forever grateful!"

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions resulting in the inability of RYU to raise necessary financing required to enter and make payments under the proposed definitive agreements; (ii) the inability of RYU to obtain any necessary approvals in respect of the proposed agreements, including approvals necessary for the issuance of the RSU's; and (iii) inability to restructure and transform its business as required. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryu-apparel-inc-sponsors-canadian-olympic-heavyweight-boxing-hopeful-dima-sumchenko-301238518.html

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.


