Primo Water Corp (PRMW) CEO Thomas Harrington Bought $508,550 of Shares

CEO of Primo Water Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Harrington (insider trades) bought 35,000 shares of PRMW on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $14.53 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $508,550.

Cott Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and selling beverages. Its is route based service company that offers bottled water and coffee roasting, blending of iced tea and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Primo Water Corp has a market cap of $2.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.690000 with and P/S ratio of 1.10. The dividend yield of Primo Water Corp stocks is 1.65%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Primo Water Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

