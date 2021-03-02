>
Articles 

R1 Rcm Inc (RCM) COO John M. Sparby Sold $1.7 million of Shares

March 02, 2021

COO of R1 Rcm Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John M. Sparby (insider trades) sold 59,367 shares of RCM on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $28.18 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

R1 RCM Inc provides management services to hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers across US. The company offers services to efficiently manage cycle operations such as patient registration, insurance, and medical treatment documentation. R1 RCM Inc has a market cap of $7.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.465000 with a P/E ratio of 87.04 and P/S ratio of 3.46.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO John M. Sparby sold 59,367 shares of RCM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $28.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.
  • COO John M. Sparby sold 100,461 shares of RCM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $28.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RCM, click here

.

Comments

