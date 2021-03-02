>
Articles 

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sold $646,350 of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: ALLY +1.35%

CEO of Ally Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Jonathan Brown (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of ALLY on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $43.09 a share. The total sale was $646,350.

Ally Financial Inc is a US based financial service provider. It mainly serves automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company through its subsidiary operates insurance and corporate finance business. Ally Financial Inc has a market cap of $16.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.690000 with a P/E ratio of 15.22 and P/S ratio of 2.44. The dividend yield of Ally Financial Inc stocks is 1.74%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ally Financial Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of ALLY stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $43.09. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALLY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

