American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) President and CEO Nicholas K Akins Sold $5.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of American Electric Power Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicholas K Akins (insider trades) sold 68,583 shares of AEP on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $76.21 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.

American Electric Power Co Inc is a regulated utilities operator. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than 5 million retail customers across over 10 states in the United States of America. American Electric Power Co Inc has a market cap of $38.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.760000 with a P/E ratio of 17.38 and P/S ratio of 2.56. The dividend yield of American Electric Power Co Inc stocks is 3.75%. American Electric Power Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with American Electric Power Co Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec VP, COO Lisa M Barton sold 10,257 shares of AEP stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $76.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.

Exec VP, COO Lisa M Barton sold 6,147 shares of AEP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $78.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

