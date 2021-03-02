Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Executive V.P. & CFO James N Sheehan Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Executive V.P. & CFO of Hormel Foods Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James N Sheehan (insider trades) sold 32,400 shares of HRL on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $46.94 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Hormel Foods Corp is engaged in manufacturing and sale of variety of food products primarily, pork and turkey and the marketing of those products throughout the United States and internationally. Hormel Foods Corp has a market cap of $25.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.185000 with a P/E ratio of 28.97 and P/S ratio of 2.70. The dividend yield of Hormel Foods Corp stocks is 1.99%. Hormel Foods Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Hormel Foods Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Glenn R Leitch sold 140,000 shares of HRL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $47.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

