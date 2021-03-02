>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

March 02, 2021 | About: NAS:MNTX -3.85%

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial results after the close of the market, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Steve Filipov, the company's Chief Executive Officer will then lead a public conference call, slated to begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-407-0792 from within the United States or 201-689-8263 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until March 18, 2021, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 13715658 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live with accompanying slides and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.
Steve Filipov, Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2054
[email protected]

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
[email protected]

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633015/Manitex-International-Inc-Will-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Financial-Results-on-March-11-2021

img.ashx?id=633015

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)