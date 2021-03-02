Verizon Business Helps Organizations Embrace Hybrid Workplace with Purpose-Built Solutions for Microsoft Teams

New BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams features designed to support today’s work-from-anywhere culture

Verizon named an early launch partner with Microsoft’s new Operator Connect platform

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon today announced new enhancements to its BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams solution (BlueJeans Gateway). As organizations look to advance their hybrid workplace initiatives, the BlueJeans Gateway gives organizations the ability to extend their Microsoft Teams collaboration capabilities—regardless of where employees are located.



Additionally, Microsoft named Verizon as an early launch partner for their new Operator Connect platform. Operator Connect creates a direct peering relationship between the Microsoft Teams platform and Verizon's far-reaching SIP trunking network giving customers a more secure and enterprise-grade, end-to-end telephony solution and automation of provisioning and management processes.



“The pandemic has intensified the need for organizations to have enterprise-grade collaboration solutions for their global workforces to stay connected and work more effectively from every possible environment,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, President of Global Enterprise at Verizon Business. “These latest updates to our advanced communications portfolio with the BlueJeans Gateway and Microsoft’s new Operator Connect platform, further simplify how enterprises can readily deploy solutions at-scale to streamline connectivity, extract the most value from existing investments, and future-proof collaboration infrastructure to meet the most pressing demands of the hybrid workplace.”



With Microsoft Teams reaching 115 million daily active users (DAU) in October 2020, IT and business leaders are now tasked with accelerating their approach for ensuring business continuity and Microsoft Teams connectivity for employees once office doors open back up. As a certified gold Microsoft partner, Verizon is uniquely positioned to support organizations of all sizes as they seek to unlock the full potential of Microsoft Teams. With these latest additions to the BlueJeans Gateway, Verizon is able to offer customers a more comprehensive communications solution for enhanced team connectivity, whether in the office or working remotely.



With more than 1 billion cloud-connected room system minutes supporting thousands of different room system configurations, the Microsoft-certified BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams is a pure SaaS solution that enables customers to use their existing H.323 and SIP-based endpoints to join Microsoft Teams meetings from any conference room or huddle space.



To date, close to 650 customers have chosen BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams as their cloud video interop (CVI) solution of choice for connecting their existing hardware infrastructure to join Microsoft Teams meetings. Layering onto BlueJeans’ existing rich feature set, today’s Gateway updates include greater CVI management controls to further simplify and enhance the room-based Microsoft Teams meeting experience.

Auto-Join: Ensuring compliance with Covid-related protocols, Gateway-enabled room systems can now choose to automatically join Microsoft Teams meetings without the touch of any buttons. This hands-free option provides an added degree of confidence for employees as they return to the office. If there is an existing meeting going on, the new meeting will not start unless prompted.

With team members actively splitting time between remote and on-site office locations, it’s critical they have the ability to join Microsoft Teams meetings from wherever they are. These latest enhancements help to bring dispersed teams safely together—across conference rooms, personal workspaces, and in-home offices—to foster better employee, customer and partner communication.

