Brownie's Marine Group Announces BLU3 Nemo is #1 on Amazon's Most Wished for Diving Packages

Pompano Beach, Florida, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. ( BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announces today that the Nemo, it’s portable battery operated surface supplied air dive system, manufactured and sold by it’s wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Inc. has reached number one on Amazon’s most wished for diving packages.



Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3 states “We have seen a steady climb in our exposure with Amazon, and are very happy to have reached the most wished for dive package as of the last February, 2021 update. We continue to build brand awareness through all of our channels, an are excited to increase the BLU3 family of products with the introduction of our next gen product, Nomad, in 2021.”

“BLU3’s products are disrupters to an industry that has seen exploring the depths in only one way for a very long time. Blake and his team are changing the way that people approach diving and are expanding access to the next atmosphere to a much larger audience by making diving easy and convenient.” Chris Constable, CEO of BWMG stated.

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries: Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981, dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung”; BLU3, Inc.; and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

