New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning











Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.







Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.



Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.







Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.



Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.







Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.



If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.







Beginning March 15 and into the fall months[url="]New+Jersey+American+Water[/url] will perform the annual cleaning of its water distribution system to support the continued provision of high-quality, reliable water service to our customers. Flushing the system helps to clean out any build up of mineral deposits and sediment inside the pipes. The company also flushes its hydrants to confirm they are operational and to check fire flows in the system.Flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows. The service areas and dates when flushing begins are posted at [url="]www.newjerseyamwater.com[/url], under [url="]Alerts[/url].While water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged:In addition to [url="]viewing+the+schedule[/url] on the company’s website, customers also have the option to be updated on the local flushing schedule via phone call, text or email by enrolling in New Jersey American Water’s customer notification system at [url="]www.amwater.com%2Fmyaccount[/url].New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit [url="]www.newjerseyamwater.com[/url] and follow New Jersey American Water on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit [url="]amwater.com[/url] and follow American Water on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006023/en/