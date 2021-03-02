>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:AWK -3.03%


Beginning March 15 and into the fall months, [url="]New+Jersey+American+Water[/url] will perform the annual cleaning of its water distribution system to support the continued provision of high-quality, reliable water service to our customers. Flushing the system helps to clean out any build up of mineral deposits and sediment inside the pipes. The company also flushes its hydrants to confirm they are operational and to check fire flows in the system.



Flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows. The service areas and dates when flushing begins are posted at [url="]www.newjerseyamwater.com[/url], under [url="]Alerts[/url].



While water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged:





  • Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.




  • Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.




  • Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.




  • If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.




In addition to [url="]viewing+the+schedule[/url] on the company’s website, customers also have the option to be updated on the local flushing schedule via phone call, text or email by enrolling in New Jersey American Water’s customer notification system at [url="]www.amwater.com%2Fmyaccount[/url].



About New Jersey American Water



New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit [url="]www.newjerseyamwater.com[/url] and follow New Jersey American Water on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].



About American Water



With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit [url="]amwater.com[/url] and follow American Water on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006023/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)