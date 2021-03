New PG&E Webpage Offers Energy-Saving Tips for Customers Who Are Using More Power at Home Due to the Pandemic

Electronics: Turn off equipment when away for 20 minutes or longer. Sleep or standby modes still use energy. Plug equipment into a smart power strip to easily shut off power to multiple devices when done for the day.













Turn off equipment when away for 20 minutes or longer. Sleep or standby modes still use energy. Plug equipment into a smart power strip to easily shut off power to multiple devices when done for the day.



Heating and Cooling : Use a smart or programmable thermostat to control your home temperature. These devices can be programmed to run on your schedule, ensuring you don't waste money when you're away. PG&E offers [url="]smart+thermostat+rebates[/url] up to $120 to help these efforts. If programming your thermostat, set it to 68 degrees in the winter and 78 degrees in the summer, health permitting.













: Use a smart or programmable thermostat to control your home temperature. These devices can be programmed to run on your schedule, ensuring you don't waste money when you're away. PG&E offers [url="]smart+thermostat+rebates[/url] up to $120 to help these efforts. If programming your thermostat, set it to 68 degrees in the winter and 78 degrees in the summer, health permitting.



Lighting: Rely on natural light if available. Opening blinds or drapes on sunny days can supply light without using other light sources. Replace old lightbulbs with LED lighting. LEDs not only use less energy, but they also last longer.

















Switch electric rate plan. [url="]Compare+plans+and+choose+the+one+that+works+best+for+you[/url].













Switch electric rate plan. [url="]Compare+plans+and+choose+the+one+that+works+best+for+you[/url].



See if you are eligible for a [url="]PG%26amp%3BE+Financial+Assistance+Program+[/url]to help save you money on your bills.













See if you are eligible for a [url="]PG%26amp%3BE+Financial+Assistance+Program+[/url]to help save you money on your bills.



PG&E’s [url="]Energy+Savings+Assistance+Program[/url] (ESA) provides income-qualified households with no-cost improvements to make the home more energy efficient, safe and comfortable.













PG&E’s [url="]Energy+Savings+Assistance+Program[/url] (ESA) provides income-qualified households with no-cost improvements to make the home more energy efficient, safe and comfortable.



If you made energy improvement renovations to your home, check to see if they are eligible for the [url="]equipment+tax+credits+for+primary+residences[/url].













If you made energy improvement renovations to your home, check to see if they are eligible for the [url="]equipment+tax+credits+for+primary+residences[/url].



If you are a small business owner or self-employed, find out if you're eligible for the [url="]home+office+tax+deduction+[/url]in 2020.







The ongoing pandemic has us all spending more time at home, and according to our customer data, the ongoing pandemic could be adding as much as 10 percent to residential home energy usage. To help customers reduce energy usage during the pandemic, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has launched a [url="]new+webpage[/url] focusing on energy-saving tips and recommendations for the three primary areas that drive higher energy use: electronics, heating and cooling, and lighting.Electronic devices, keeping our homes warm or cool and keeping lights on all have a direct impact on energy usage when spending more time at home, especially with both work from home and distance learning more prevalent.“We hope this new resource will help customers learn all about the small changes that can add up and reduce overall energy use at home,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President of Business Development & Customer Engagement.PG&E offers the following tips on the new webpage, [url="]pge.com%2Fhometips[/url]:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation ( NYSE:NYSE:PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit [url="]pge.com[/url] and [url="]pge.com%2Fnews[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005856/en/