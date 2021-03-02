>
T-Mobile Announces Next Big 5G-Powered Move

March 02, 2021 | About: NAS:TMUS -0.91%


T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):



What:



T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will announce what’s next for the Un-carrier and how the company will continue to change wireless for good in these unprecedented times.







When:



Thursday, March 4, 2021



Webcast at 8:30am PT (11:30am ET)







Who:



T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and other T-Mobile executives







Where:







Get all the details during a webcast at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.com%2Funconventional[/url]. News materials and an on-demand replay will be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom shortly after the conclusion of the presentation at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fnews[/url].



About T-Mobile



T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005981/en/


Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

