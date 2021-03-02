JCS Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Communications Systems, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – JCS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) and Pineapple Energy, LLC is fair to Communications Systems shareholders.
Halper Sadeh encourages Communications Systems shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. The investigation concerns whether Communications Systems and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Communications Systems shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Communications Systems shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Communications Systems shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
