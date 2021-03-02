Steve Wozniak's K-12 Education Program Woz ED Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Draganfly [UPDATED]

Los Angeles, CA., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Woz ED, Steve Wozniak’s K-12 Education program.



Partnership scope includes

Draganfly to be the exclusive supplier of drones to Woz ED’s drone program across its national K-12 curriculum with the expected deployment of approximately 3000 drones in 2021,

Drone design and technical product advisory by Steve Wozniak’s team for proprietary Woz ED drones and drone related products,

Collaboration and partnership in a fully funded international innovation center.

The partnership will bring additional product development to Draganfly’s current and future pipeline in addition to re-imagining the future of innovation for drone technologies.

Inspired by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple ( AAPL), Woz ED provides a personalized approach to nurturing an engineering mindset through hands-on projects.

Woz ED is a model for incorporating the engineering process in the K-12 classroom and accelerating the path to employment for students who choose drones as a career. Students start with an introduction to aviation in Kindergarten and transition to physics of flight and flight skills in middle school. Students may choose elective courses in the Junior and Senior year to enroll in a drone course where students learn the engineering behind a drone, as well as earn their certification. The certification will make the students employable as they leave high school.

The Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International projected more than 100,000 new jobs in unmanned aircraft by 2025.

Draganfly will be the exclusive provider of drones as part of the Woz ED qualified for flight curriculum under their STEM programs. Students will gain hands-on experience piloting, and spotting for drone missions, design, and building for drone systems. Draganfly will also help develop further curriculum, career path development and field training for Woz ED students.

“Having an industry leader like Draganfly as a partner will give our kids the opportunity to learn from the best with real life experience and expertise,” said Steve Wozniak, Co- founder of Apple Inc.

“The military, energy, entertainment, real estate, agriculture, delivery, emergency response and construction sectors have embraced the power and the potential of drone technology, and NASA just landed Ingenuity on Mars! The industry-leading expertise Draganfly brings to this partnership amplifies our offerings in both curriculum and hardware as we expose young people to these booming career opportunities,” said Karen Young, CEO of Woz ED

“It has been said that Steve Wozniak designed Apple’s first products, the Apple I and II because they didn’t exist and he wanted to use them,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are incredibly honored to be working with Steve and the team at Woz ED because of their bold, disruptive innovation and way of approaching challenges with technology.”

Click to watch the video about the release: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNiymNEQ3pI

Draganfly will hold a live discussion on the importance of drones in education with Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell and Woz ED CEO Karen Young on March 4th at 2PM PST/5PM EST.

Click to register: http://bit.ly/3b4EN3G

About WOZ ED

WOZ ED is a personalized approach to instill a tech-based mindset in schoolchildren. The STEAM modules cultivated by Woz ED are designed to be instrumental in the development of students towards an architecture, engineering, or technology-based career. Woz ED learners dream, design, engineer, test, improve, and create through artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, data analysis, mobile development, cybersecurity, coding, robotics, drones, 3-D printing, and engineering. Learn more at https://wozed.com/

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

