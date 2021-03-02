DuPont Names Christopher Raia Chief Human Resources Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont today announced that Christopher Raia has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective March 1. Raia will report directly to Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Raia, who has been serving as Interim Chief Human Resources Officer, brings over 25 years of experience across all HR competencies with a deep commitment to talent development, agile working practices, and employee well-being. Prior to DuPont, Raia served as Senior Vice President Talent and Organization Effectiveness at Newell Brands and at Citizens Bank. Earlier, Raia founded and managed an HR consulting firm specializing in organization design, change management, and leadership development.

"Chris has been instrumental in helping us build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at DuPont," said Breen. "His deep expertise and proven track record in applying innovative HR solutions will be critical to advance our innovation, portfolio and DE&I strategies."

"I'm excited to help build the talent, leadership, and culture needed for our next phase of growth as a premier multi-industrial company," said Raia. "DuPont is a great destination for talented professionals who thrive in an environment of teamwork, accountability and operational excellence, and I look forward to supporting our teams as they deliver on our company's purpose."

Raia earned a M.A. in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University, and a B.S. with University Honors in Psychology from Brigham Young University.

