WynnBET Announces Partnership With Detroit Pistons

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announces it is now a proud partner of the Detroit Pistons. As part of the multi-year deal, several new co-branded marketing efforts will be introduced that enhance the fan experience, providing fresh ways for the devoted base to interact with their favorite team beyond just game day – both online and off.

Anchoring the partnership is a new initiative called Wynn Wednesdays, a direct-to-consumer promotion that is exclusive to the WynnBET mobile app and website. Every Wednesday during the Pistons regular season, Wynn Wednesdays will feature rotating opportunities to enter and win one of several prizes, including team and player memorabilia, tickets, and unique VIP experiences.

Inside the arena, WynnBET will roll out in-person activations that take a cue from Wynn Resorts expertise in catering to VIP clientele, including luxury in-suite hospitality and pop-up experiences. Additionally, a robust array of traditional sponsorship and advertising efforts will launch across the Pistons game day radio programs, mobile app, social channels, and in-arena.

In recent months, WynnBET has taken significant steps to strengthen its position as an industry partner of choice, securing marketing collaborations with several high-profile sports franchises. In addition to the Pistons, WynnBET is investing in the Tennessee sports community via a partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies, and has been named an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, as well as the Official Online Sportsbook of the Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, pending licensure in Virginia.

Inspired by Wynn Resorts sophisticated brand experience, the WynnBET app offers an ultra-intuitive and highly responsive interface that delivers hundreds of sports betting options to delight both aficionados and beginners alike. In conjunction with Wynn Resorts acquisition of BetBull in 2020, WynnBET provides highly social sports-betting technology and one-of-a-kind experiences, so that wagering and winning can be a celebrated and shared experience. WynnBET is currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan. In addition, WynnBET has market access opportunities1 in Indiana*, Iowa*, Massachusetts*, Nevada*, Ohio*, and Tennessee; and has submitted for licensure in Virginia. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in nine states and several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud partner of the Memphis Grizzlies, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

About Detroit Pistons

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization's practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

1 * WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility, and suitability standards are met.

