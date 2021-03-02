>
PRNewswire
Articles 

Spirit Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Virtual J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:SPR +1.81%

WICHITA, Kan., March 2, 2021

WICHITA, Kan., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak virtually at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference at 5:20 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.)

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-chief-financial-officer-speaking-at-the-virtual-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301238902.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems


