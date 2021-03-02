Century Communities Debuting New Model Home in Cross Plains, TN

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is hosting a model home Grand Opening event this weekend at Chelsea's Way, its exceptional new community of single-family homes in the Cross Plains/White House area—just minutes from I-65 for an easy commute to Nashville. Running from March 6 to March 7, the event will give homebuyers and agents a first look at the community's stunning Calderwood floor plan, showcasing two stories of fully furnished living space, complete with designer finishes and an inviting open-concept layout. Also at the event, visitors can learn about 6 additional single- and two-story floor plans, as well as explore the community's idyllic setting—boasting a tranquil creek, mature trees and a large event lawn with a rustic open-air pavilion.

For more event and community information, visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/ChelseasWayTN.

"We've very excited for Nashville-area homebuyers to discover Chelsea's Way, which offers the best of both worlds in a beautiful location with incredible new homes," said John Hennebery, Nashville Division President. "And with 80 homesites and 7 floor plans, now's the perfect time for buyers to get in early and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT CHELSEA'S WAY

Single-family homes from the high $200s

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,641 square feet

Large event lawn with an open-air pavilion

Quick access to shopping and other amenities in Cross Plains and White House

and Homes available to reserve online

For more information, call 615.795.2018.

Community location:

3968 Calista Road

Cross Plains, TN 37049

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

