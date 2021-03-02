American Express Co (AXP) Chairman and CEO Stephen J Squeri Sold $9.4 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of American Express Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen J Squeri (insider trades) sold 69,635 shares of AXP on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $135.58 a share. The total sale was $9.4 million.

American Express Co is a payments, network and travel company. It provides charge and credit card products, travel services, network services, stored value products, loans, and other products and services to businesses and individuals. American Express Co has a market cap of $112.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $139.240000 with a P/E ratio of 37.02 and P/S ratio of 4.17. The dividend yield of American Express Co stocks is 1.24%. GuruFocus rated American Express Co the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with American Express Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Stephen J Squeri sold 69,635 shares of AXP stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $135.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Information Officer Marc D Gordon sold 33,445 shares of AXP stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $126. The price of the stock has increased by 10.51% since.

President, Glbl Services Group Denise Pickett sold 29,292 shares of AXP stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $119.09. The price of the stock has increased by 16.92% since.

