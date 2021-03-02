L Brands Inc (LB) EVP & CFO Stuart B Burgdoerfer Sold $4.1 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of L Brands Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stuart B Burgdoerfer (insider trades) sold 75,848 shares of LB on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $54.56 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

L Brands Inc is a women's intimate, personal care, and beauty retailer. The company through its retail outlets sells products under various brands such as Victoria's Secret, Pink, Bath and Body Works, La Senza, and Henri Bendel brands. L Brands Inc has a market cap of $15.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.720000 with a P/E ratio of 18.88 and P/S ratio of 1.34. The dividend yield of L Brands Inc stocks is 0.54%. L Brands Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with L Brands Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Stuart B Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of LB stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $54.56. The price of the stock has increased by 2.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of LB stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $54.53. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

President - Real Estate James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of LB stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $55.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

