Air Lease Corp (AL) CEO AND PRESIDENT John L Plueger Sold $3.6 million of Shares

CEO AND PRESIDENT of Air Lease Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John L Plueger (insider trades) sold 79,323 shares of AL on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $45.78 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Air Lease Corp is a U.S based aircraft leasing company. Its main source of revenue comes through the leasing of narrow and wide-bodied jet aircrafts primarily in the European market. Air Lease Corp has a market cap of $5.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.880000 with a P/E ratio of 10.23 and P/S ratio of 2.55. The dividend yield of Air Lease Corp stocks is 1.35%. Air Lease Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Air Lease Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP AND CFO Gregory B Willis sold 10,525 shares of AL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $47.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.77% since.

