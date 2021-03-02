>
Air Lease Corp (AL) CEO AND PRESIDENT John L Plueger Sold $3.6 million of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: AL -1.97%

CEO AND PRESIDENT of Air Lease Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John L Plueger (insider trades) sold 79,323 shares of AL on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $45.78 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Air Lease Corp is a U.S based aircraft leasing company. Its main source of revenue comes through the leasing of narrow and wide-bodied jet aircrafts primarily in the European market. Air Lease Corp has a market cap of $5.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.880000 with a P/E ratio of 10.23 and P/S ratio of 2.55. The dividend yield of Air Lease Corp stocks is 1.35%. Air Lease Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Air Lease Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO AND PRESIDENT John L Plueger sold 79,323 shares of AL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $45.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP AND CFO Gregory B Willis sold 10,525 shares of AL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $47.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AL, click here

.

