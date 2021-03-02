Ameren Corp (AEE) Chairman, President & CEO Warner L Baxter Sold $2.4 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Ameren Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Warner L Baxter (insider trades) sold 33,014 shares of AEE on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $71.24 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.
Ameren Corp is an American power company. It operates a rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution business and a rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution business in Missouri and Illinois. Ameren Corp has a market cap of $18.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.910000 with a P/E ratio of 20.56 and P/S ratio of 3.09. The dividend yield of Ameren Corp stocks is 2.78%. Ameren Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Ameren Corp. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman, President & CEO Warner L Baxter sold 33,014 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chmn & President of Subsidiary Martin J Lyons sold 16,242 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.
- SVP, Finance & CAO Bruce A Steinke sold 4,279 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.
- SVP & Chief HR Officer of Sub Mark C Lindgren sold 2,455 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.
- Chmn & President of Subsidiary Shawn E Schukar sold 1,622 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.03. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.
- SVP, GC & Secretary Chonda J Nwamu sold 2,300 shares of AEE stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.
