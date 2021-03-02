American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Chairman, CEO & President Ernest S Rady Bought $389,790 of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of American Assets Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ernest S Rady (insider trades) bought 12,200 shares of AAT on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $31.95 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $389,790.

American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company mainly invests in, operates, and develops retail, office, residential, and mixed-use properties in California, Oregon, and Hawaii. American Assets Trust Inc has a market cap of $1.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.410000 with a P/E ratio of 70.45 and P/S ratio of 7.18. The dividend yield of American Assets Trust Inc stocks is 3.07%. American Assets Trust Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated American Assets Trust Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with American Assets Trust Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President, 10% Owner Ernest S Rady bought 12,200 shares of AAT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $31.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

Chairman, CEO & President, 10% Owner Ernest S Rady bought 117,998 shares of AAT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $29.5. The price of the stock has increased by 9.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AAT, click here