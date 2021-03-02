Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Corporate Executive VP & CFO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Ross Smith (insider trades) sold 4,366 shares of CRL on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $290.12 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a pharmaceutical company providing drug discovery and development services. The company provides animal models for laboratory testing, and offers manufacturing testing services to various industries. Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a market cap of $14.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $287.460000 with a P/E ratio of 39.93 and P/S ratio of 4.97. Charles River Laboratories International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster sold 24,009 shares of CRL stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $284.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster sold 37,731 shares of CRL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $281.27. The price of the stock has increased by 2.2% since.

Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster sold 30,000 shares of CRL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $285.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,366 shares of CRL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $290.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.92% since.

Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of CRL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $290.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director George M Jr Milne sold 3,530 shares of CRL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $290.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

Corporate Executive VP & CCO William D Barbo sold 4,650 shares of CRL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $290.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.

EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop Joseph W Laplume sold 8,735 shares of CRL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $281.7. The price of the stock has increased by 2.04% since.

Director Stephen D Chubb sold 658 shares of CRL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $281.66. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

Corporate Executive VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of CRL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $293.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

