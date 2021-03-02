First Solar Inc (FSLR) COO Philip Dejong Sold $588,165 of Shares

COO of First Solar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip Dejong (insider trades) sold 7,131 shares of FSLR on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $82.48 a share. The total sale was $588,165.

First Solar Inc is a provider of solar energy solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. It also manufactures crystalline silicon solar modules. First Solar Inc has a market cap of $8.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.190000 with a P/E ratio of 22.30 and P/S ratio of 3.27. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with First Solar Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Mark R Widmar sold 13,156 shares of FSLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $82.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 4,364 shares of FSLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $82.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Markus Gloeckler sold 1,347 shares of FSLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $82.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Georges Antoun sold 16,779 shares of FSLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $84.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

Chief Mfg. Engineering Officer Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,354 shares of FSLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $82.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Chief Mfg. Operations Officer Michael Koralewski sold 1,354 shares of FSLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $82.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

