Life Storage Inc (LSI) COO Edward F Killeen Sold $502,920 of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: LSI +0.07%

COO of Life Storage Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward F Killeen (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of LSI on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $83.82 a share. The total sale was $502,920.

Life Storage Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring and managing self-storage properties. Life Storage Inc has a market cap of $6.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.270000 with a P/E ratio of 39.12 and P/S ratio of 9.63. The dividend yield of Life Storage Inc stocks is 3.46%. Life Storage Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Life Storage Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Edward F Killeen sold 6,000 shares of LSI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $83.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LSI, click here

.

