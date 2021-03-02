Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) EVP & CFO Daniel David Tempesta Sold $951,930 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Nuance Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel David Tempesta (insider trades) sold 21,000 shares of NUAN on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $45.33 a share. The total sale was $951,930.

Nuance Communications Inc provides speech, imaging and keypad solutions for businesses, organizations and consumers worldwide. Nuance Communications Inc has a market cap of $12.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.500000 with and P/S ratio of 9.38. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Nuance Communications Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of NUAN stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $45.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

